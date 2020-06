Arteta says Arsenal transfer plans in the bin; wants David Luiz to stay Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Mikel Arteta has signalled his intention to keep David Luiz and warned Arsenal's hierarchy the club risk falling further behind



The post Arteta says Arsenal transfer plans in the bin; wants David Luiz to stay appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Arsenal To REJECT Chance To Sign Philippe Coutinho! Transfer Talk



Today we analyse whether joining Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal might be the best option for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho, amidst interest from Newcastle. Whether Arteta could be looking to bring in.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 08:41 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this