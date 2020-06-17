Bournemouth reveal Ryan Fraser has REJECTED short-term contract extension at Premier League strugglers
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Bournemouth have confirmed that Ryan Fraser has declined to sign a short-term contract extension for the remainder of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign. Fraser, 26, has been pictured training with Eddie Howe’s men since the start of Project Restart, is unlikely to play no further part in the Cherries’ relegation battle with his current deal […]
These are a selection of Footballing legends that only graced the Premier League for just one season. It features some of the greatest Nordic players ever from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Henrik Larrson, to..