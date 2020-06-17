Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bournemouth: Premier League 2019-20 revisited – David Brooks aims to inspire Cherries' rescue

Independent Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
As the Premier League returns to our screens we refresh the memory on the season, and the struggle for survival at the Vitality
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Players Underrated By Their Country XI [Video]

Players Underrated By Their Country XI

From Barcelona keeper Ter Stegen, whose multiple La Liga titles and Champions League pedigree haven’t been enough for him to become Germany’s number one, to Aymeric Laporte, who despite being..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 14:40Published
Premier League transfer rumours from the media [Video]

Premier League transfer rumours from the media

David De Gea and Bukayo Saka are the latest Premier League footballers rumoured to be on the move in the latest transfer rumours from the media.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published
Arenal players return to training with social distancing rules [Video]

Arenal players return to training with social distancing rules

Arsenal players leave the club's training facilities in London Colney, Hertfordshire, where the Premier League side have decided to restart individual training in private during the Covid-19 pandemic...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

David Brooks fires warning to Crystal Palace ahead of Bournemouth clash

David Brooks fires warning to Crystal Palace ahead of Bournemouth clash Crystal Palace will travel to face Bournemouth in their first game back when the Premier League returns next week, with the Cherries battling to avoid relegation
Football.london


Tweets about this

AllUKFootball

Total Football News Bournemouth: Premier League 2019-20 revisited – David Brooks aims to inspire Cherries&#39; rescue mission -… https://t.co/G9uDVar3Sl 5 hours ago

JackRathborn

Jack Rathborn RT @IndyFootball: No9) Premier League revisited: David Brooks aims to inspire Bournemouth's rescue mission By @JackRathborn https://t.co… 6 hours ago

IndyFootball

Indy Football No9) Premier League revisited: David Brooks aims to inspire Bournemouth's rescue mission By @JackRathborn https://t.co/iteQYF0Zs9 6 hours ago