UEFA confirms unprecedented plans for ending Champions League and Europa League campaigns
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () UEFA has announced its unprecedented plans to complete this season’s Champions League and Europa League campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Champions League will be played out as an eight-team tournament in Lisbon with clubs taking part in straight knockout matches between August 12 and 23. The four remaining last-16 second leg ties, including Man […]
Football is coming back to the UK after plans were announced to restart the Premier League on the 17th June. However, it won’t be quite the same as you remember it. On this week's Top 10 we look at all the changes you can expect following the Covid-19 Pandemic, as well as the issues that have...
Britain's biggest beer garden capable of seating 500 boozers is set to open on a converted rugby pitch. Rugby league club Barrow Raiders have erected picnic tables in its stadium and hope to be able to..