UEFA confirms unprecedented plans for ending Champions League and Europa League campaigns

talkSPORT Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
UEFA has announced its unprecedented plans to complete this season’s Champions League and Europa League campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Champions League will be played out as an eight-team tournament in Lisbon with clubs taking part in straight knockout matches between August 12 and 23. The four remaining last-16 second leg ties, including Man […]
News video: 10 Things You Should Know About The Premier League’s Return!

10 Things You Should Know About The Premier League’s Return! 12:46

 Football is coming back to the UK after plans were announced to restart the Premier League on the 17th June. However, it won’t be quite the same as you remember it. On this week's Top 10 we look at all the changes you can expect following the Covid-19 Pandemic, as well as the issues that have...

