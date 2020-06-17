Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How the Premier League table could change tonight – Manchester United to drop, Arsenal rise, and Aston Villa surge

talkSPORT Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
The Premier League returns tonight with two big clashes for teams at both ends of the table. At 6pm we see relegation-threaten Aston Villa take on top four challengers Sheffield United, while at 8:15pm Man City host Arsenal. These are both games in hand for all clubs concerned and whatever the results we will see […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Man City v Arsenal

Premier League match preview: Man City v Arsenal 01:16

 An in-depth look at Manchester City's premier league clash at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal.

Related videos from verified sources

Aston Villa prepare to host Sheffield United as Premier League returns [Video]

Aston Villa prepare to host Sheffield United as Premier League returns

Aston Villa host Sheffield United in an empty Villa Park as the Premier League returns after a three-month COVID-19 hiatus.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:52Published
Pep Guardiola knows players won't be fully fit for Premier League return [Video]

Pep Guardiola knows players won't be fully fit for Premier League return

Pep Guardiola did not report any new injury concerns for the game against Arsenal, but the Manchester City manager warned that his players are not fully fit ahead of the Premier League’s resumption...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published
Premier League Weekend Preview [Video]

Premier League Weekend Preview

A look ahead to the first weekend back in the Premier League, as Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur and Everton welcome rivals Liverpool.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:33Published

Related news from verified sources

EPL returns: Gunners reloaded ahead of Manchester City clash!

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits players will have to find motivation without the urgency provided by fans when the Premier League restarts tonight. Arteta's...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Premier League is back: Previously, in the Premier League...

Premier League is back: Previously, in the Premier League... Over three months after a ball was last kicked, the Premier League will restart on Wednesday. There were major doubts over whether the 2019-20 season could be...
WorldNews Also reported by •BBC Sport

'New' season, same old Arsenal? Lawro's Premier League predictions are back

 Mark Lawrenson makes predictions for Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal as the Premier League resumes.
BBC News Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this