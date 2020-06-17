Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replacements: Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah to step up or should Arsenal sign transfer targets like Victor Osimhen?
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () “I don’t know what they’re thinking at the club, but I’d have signed him a year ago,” fumed ex-Arsenal star Kevin Campbell. He’s rightly frustrated they may be about to lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the cheap, as the Gunners have done with several other stars in the past. “Aubameyang guarantees you goals, and if you […]