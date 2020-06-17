Chris Broussard: Kyrie Irving & Avery Bradley are pushing the NBA in the right direction Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said that "A central goal" of restarting the season is providing a platform for social justice issues. Many believe this is in response to efforts from players like Kyrie Irving, who proposed players sit out in a stand for social justice, and Avery Bradley who has said Coalition wants NBA's plan for Black causes before restart. Chris Broussard tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes why he believes this is a step in the right direction, and why he believes those who were critical of Kyrie and Avery's actions may owe them an apology.


