Royal Ascot: Tactical wins for the Queen; James Doyle seals double after Lord North win

BBC Sport Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Tactical, owned by the Queen, wins at Royal Ascot to seal a double for jockey James Doyle after Lord North's win,
News video: Queen set to miss Royal Ascot for first time in 68-year reign

Queen set to miss Royal Ascot for first time in 68-year reign 01:01

 The Queen will be absent from Royal Ascot for the first time in her 68-year reign as the popular racing meet gets under way behind closed doors.

