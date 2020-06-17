|
Royal Ascot: Tactical wins for the Queen; James Doyle seals double after Lord North win
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Tactical, owned by the Queen, wins at Royal Ascot to seal a double for jockey James Doyle after Lord North's win,
'Royal' Ascot - but without the Queen
Royal Ascot begins behind closed doors, no owners are allowed on the course and the Queen will not be in attendance.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 01:59Published
