Skip Bayless: Avery Bradley is becoming the strong voice of the NBA players coalition

The NBA released a statement saying quote, "A central goal of our season restart will be to utilize the NBA's platform to bring attention and sustained action to issues of social injustice." Lakers' guard Avery Bradley responded to that by telling reporters quote, "regardless of how much media coverage will be received, talking and raising awareness about social injustice isn't enough… Protesting during an anthem, and wearing T-shirts is great, but we need to see real actions being put in to the works." Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Avery Bradley is becoming the strongest voice of the NBA coalition.


