Football fans could return to watch fixtures in their stadium next season, the government hopes – but Oliver Dowden hopes they remain at home for this campaign

talkSPORT Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Football fans could be allowed into stadia to watch live football next season, the culture secretary told the nation. At the daily Downing Street briefing, Oliver Dowden said he hopes it will be possible, though aded it can only happen when it is safe to do so. “I would really hope that by the return […]
News video: Oliver Dowden urges football fans to stay home

Oliver Dowden urges football fans to stay home 01:03

 Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden discusses the return of the Premier League and urges fans to respect lockdown rules by supporting at home.

