Football fans could return to watch fixtures in their stadium next season, the government hopes – but Oliver Dowden hopes they remain at home for this campaign
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Football fans could be allowed into stadia to watch live football next season, the culture secretary told the nation. At the daily Downing Street briefing, Oliver Dowden said he hopes it will be possible, though aded it can only happen when it is safe to do so. “I would really hope that by the return […]
Marcus Rashford joked he has "been called worse" after the health secretary Matt Hancock mistakenly called him "Daniel" live on Sky News while praising the Manchester United forward for succeeding in..
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:10Published
Tweets about this
Colin Eastwood Football fans could return to stadiums for start of next season, says culture secretary
https://t.co/Csag5Tjegg. LA… https://t.co/7KQbRPxO8z 10 seconds ago
Gaurang Manjrekar Oliver Dowden: Football fans could return to stadiums for start of next season https://t.co/2n5DzyChmd https://t.co/OPFo9NLhat 13 minutes ago
CosmicSky22 Football fans could return to stadiums for start of next season, says culture secretary
https://t.co/Xf4vHLABTV https://t.co/yzMW3d1MEo 18 minutes ago
rich harvey 👏🏻 there is a god!
Football fans could return to stadiums for start of next season, says culture secretary | UK Ne… https://t.co/KnqBokyvH0 19 minutes ago
Maxwell Silverhammer Football fans could return to stadiums for start of next season, says culture secretary | UK News | Sky News https://t.co/UA9vcAU94C 19 minutes ago
Alan McGuinness Some football fans may be able to return to stadiums by the start of next season, Culture Secretary @OliverDowden h… https://t.co/LQcmipZCFL 26 minutes ago
David Wealth RT @SkyNews: Football fans could return to stadiums for start of next season, says culture secretary https://t.co/doW7heVx4T 36 minutes ago
Michael Fernandez RT @HuffPostUK: BREAKING: Football fans could return to stadiums by autumn, culture secretary says https://t.co/avlm935mJm 41 minutes ago