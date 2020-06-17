|
Sheffield United goal not awarded even though Aston Villa’s Orjan Nyland appears to drag ball OVER the line
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
We’ve had all sorts of problems with VAR this season… but goal-line technology problems is a new one! Sheffield United can surely feel hard-done in their clash at Aston Villa, with Villans goalkeeper Orjan Nyland appearing to drag the whole of the ball across his goal-line. 👀 #AVLSHU pic.twitter.com/1e3bHkU3Q9 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 17, 2020 […]
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this