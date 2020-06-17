Global  

Sheffield United goal not awarded even though Aston Villa’s Orjan Nyland appears to drag ball OVER the line

talkSPORT Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
We’ve had all sorts of problems with VAR this season… but goal-line technology problems is a new one! Sheffield United can surely feel hard-done in their clash at Aston Villa, with Villans goalkeeper Orjan Nyland appearing to drag the whole of the ball across his goal-line. 👀 #AVLSHU pic.twitter.com/1e3bHkU3Q9 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 17, 2020 […]
 Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder knows the magnitude of his side’s game at Aston Villa as they restart the Premier League season.

