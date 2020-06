Related news from verified sources FC Augsburg secures crucial points vs FSV Mainz in race to stave off relegation FC Augsburg defeats FSV Mainz securing three points in the race to stave off relegation. Augsburg’s Florian Niederlechner scored the games only goal in the...

FOX Sports 3 days ago



Mainz stuns Dortmund, takes 1-0 lead behind Jonathan Burkhardt goal Shortly before halftime, Dortmund fell behind Mainz 1-0 after Jonathan Burkhardt headed a ball that found the back of the net. Mainz badly needs as many points...

FOX Sports 8 hours ago



Let's seal the deal tonight: Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick wants his side to "seal the deal" and wrap up an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title on Tuesday with victory at...

Mid-Day 2 days ago





Tweets about this