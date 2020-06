Related videos from verified sources Dowden on Premier League and the culture sector



Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says that the return of the Premier League today is an important step forward on our journey towards normality. He says that gyms and leisure centers may reopen at the.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:49 Published 3 hours ago Sheffield Utd team arrives at Aston Villa for Premier League returns



Sheffield United arrive to Birmingham for Premier League return against Aston Villa following a three-month COVID-19 hiatus. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:53 Published 4 hours ago Milwaukee Milkmen prepare for July 3 start



Today, it's the 60 and over league. But soon, the only professional baseball in town to see will be right here at Milkmen Stadium in Franklin. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:40 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this TheHealth7 Football: Five defining images of the English Premier League’s return https://t.co/aIWqUfLAdE 15 minutes ago