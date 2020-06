90% borrowers didn’t defer EMI: SBI to SC Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

State Bank of India, the largest bank in the country, told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that 90% of borrowers did not avail the moratorium till August 31 on repayment of loans through EMI to question the brouhaha caused by PILs over waiver of interest on interest accrued on deferred EMIs. 👓 View full article