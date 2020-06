Related videos from verified sources Boulder Black Lives Matter Protest Participant Tests Positive For COVID-19



Health officials in Boulder County said on Monday that a participant at a Boulder Black Lives Matter protest earlier this month has tested positive for coronavirus. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:27 Published 2 days ago Vic Fangio Speaks As Broncos Release Statement About Injustice



Safety Kareem Jackson also spoke out on Tuesday. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago More Jackson firefighters test positive for COVID-19



Another case of the COVID-19 is at Station 25. Credit: WAPT Duration: 02:27 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this