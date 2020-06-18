|
Champions League final on August 23, 2020
Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
The 2019-2020 Champions League, suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be completed in a 'Final Eight' in Lisbon in August, UEFA said on Wednesday. Europe's top club competition will be decided by a series of one-off matches beginning in the Portuguese capital on August 12, with the final on August 23,...
