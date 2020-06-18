Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Champions League final on August 23, 2020

Mid-Day Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
The 2019-2020 Champions League, suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be completed in a 'Final Eight' in Lisbon in August, UEFA said on Wednesday. Europe's top club competition will be decided by a series of one-off matches beginning in the Portuguese capital on August 12, with the final on August 23,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published
News video: The UEFA Champions League is officially back in August!

The UEFA Champions League is officially back in August! 01:46

 The Champions League is officially coming back this summer and we can't wait!!! This news feels too good to be true (knock on wood).

Related videos from verified sources

Lisbon welcomes UEFA decision to bring Champions League to Portugal [Video]

Lisbon welcomes UEFA decision to bring Champions League to Portugal

Soccer fans in Lisbon thrilled to learn their city will host a summer knockout Champions League event.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:32Published
Uefa confirms Lisbon to host latter stages of Champions League [Video]

Uefa confirms Lisbon to host latter stages of Champions League

Uefa has confirmed that the culmination of this year’s Champions League will be played out as an eight-team tournament in Lisbon. While, the outstanding play-off matches for Euro 2020 will be staged..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Manchester City appeal against UEFA ban - a timeline of events [Video]

Manchester City appeal against UEFA ban - a timeline of events

A look at the events leading up to Manchester City appealing against a two-season ban and a £24.9 million fine. handed to them by UEFA for allegedly breaking their financial rules. The ban would..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

When will the Champions League resume? Could the final be held in August? Who is still in it? What have UEFA said?

 The 2019/20 Champions League is in limbo as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause major headaches for the sporting world. Europe’s elite competition is...
talkSPORT

News24.com | Champions League to be completed in final 8 in Lisbon, with final on 23 August

 The 2019-2020 Champions League, suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be completed in a 'Final Eight' in Lisbon.
News24

Champions League 'Final 8' in Lisbon: UEFA

 This season's Champions League, suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be completed with an eight-team mini-tournament which will be held in...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

FCknRite

Daddy No Yankee RT @brfootball: The last time the Champions League final was held in Lisbon, Real Madrid secured La Decima. It returns again in August. 🇵🇹… 12 seconds ago

dhaniafff

dhaniammar RT @brfootball: OFFICIAL: The Champions League will return on August 7 🚨 ■ Remaining last-16 ties may be played at their original venues ■… 19 seconds ago

LaTcheukado

La Tcheukado “6/4/2020” RT @barcacentre: Official: The final of the Champions League will be played on August 23rd in Lisbon. 28 seconds ago

BenzBuddyz

MHI ^_^ RT @DeadlineDayLive: BREAKING: UEFA have confirmed that the Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played in Lisbon… 8 minutes ago

tottnuttygirl

Maria Tottnuttygirl RT @AlasdairGold: UEFA confirm that both the Champions League and Europa League will conclude this season with a final eight straight knock… 12 minutes ago

Professor2GBarz

Gavin RT @footballdaily: 🚨 BREAKING 🚨 🏆 UEFA confirm QF, SF & Final of Champions League to be held in Lisbon from August 12th to August 23rd 🏆… 20 minutes ago