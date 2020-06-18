Global  

Chennai Super Kings suspends team doctor over insensitive online post on India-China

Mid-Day Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday suspended its team doctor, Madhu Thottappillil, after he posted a tweet about recent India-China military stand-off 'in bad taste' Thottappillil had tweeted on Indian soldiers killed during the violent clashes with the Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's...
