Steven Gerrard: What I really think of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool FC

The Sport Review Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Steven Gerrard has suggested that Jurgen Klopp has already done enough to earn a statue at Liverpool FC. The German head coach has been widely praised for the impact he has had at Anfield after having taken over from Brendan Rodgers back in October 2015. Klopp led his Reds side to their first major trophy […]

The post Steven Gerrard: What I really think of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool FC appeared first on The Sport Review.
