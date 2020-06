Related videos from verified sources Premier League gets all-clear but EFL announces 17 positive coronavirus tests



The Premier League has revealed there were no positive results from its latest round of Covid-19 testing, providing a timely confidence boost for the planned June 17 restart. A total of 1,130 players.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 3 weeks ago Baltimore Ravens Pass Rusher Matthew Judon Signs Franchise Tender



The Baltimore Ravens announced late Thursday night that pass rusher Matthew Judon had officially signed his franchise tender, putting him under contract for the 2020 season. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:27 Published 3 weeks ago Donald Davis Resigns As Calvert Hall Head Football Coach, Staff Member



Calvert Hall announced Thursday that head football coach and staff member Donald Davis is stepping down. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:23 Published on May 8, 2020

Tweets about this