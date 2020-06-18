Global  

Sensex, Nifty open on tepid note; financial stocks drag

Thursday, 18 June 2020
According to analysts, mixed global cues combined with the latest updates on India-China tension, rising COVID-19 cases and unabated foreign fund outflows kept market mood sombre.
