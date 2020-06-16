Global  

Live: India, China hold Major General-level talks

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Twenty Indian Army personnel and an undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers were killed in a fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. It was the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region. Stay with TOI for latest updates
Situation at India-China border is under control: Army Chief

Situation at India-China border is under control: Army Chief 01:53

 On India-China border issue, Army Chief General MM Naravane said that the situation is under control. He said, "I would like to assure everyone that entire situation along our borders with China is under control. We are having a series of talks which started with Corps Commander level talks and has...

China, India aim to calm tensions after deadly border clash

China, India aim to calm tensions after deadly border clash

Top diplomats from the two countries have spoken over the phone and agreed to more talks after 20 Indian soldiers died in mass brawl along disputed border.

Sovereignty of Galwan Valley area has always belonged to China: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Sovereignty of Galwan Valley area has always belonged to China: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lijian Zhao on June 17 said that the sovereignty of the Galwan Valley area has always belonged to China and the Indian border troops seriously violated Chinese..

20 Indian troops killed in China clashes: Indian army

20 Indian troops killed in China clashes: Indian army

The Indian army said on Tuesday that 20 of its soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site, in a major escalation of a weeks-long standoff in the western Himalayas...

India, China to continue military talks to discuss Eastern Ladakh dispute

 India and China are going to continue their military talks to find a resolution to the ongoing dispute in Eastern Ladakh where the Chinese have deployed large...
Eastern Ladakh row: India, China hold Major General-level talks

 Indian and Chinese armies on Wednesday held Major General-level talks with an aim to end the military standoff in Pangong Tso and a number of other areas in...
India, China hold Major General-level talks over eastern Ladakh standoff

 Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in a bitter face-off in eastern Ladakh along the LAC for over a month.
