Live: India, China hold Major General-level talks

Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Twenty Indian Army personnel and an undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers were killed in a fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night. It was the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region. Stay with TOI for latest updates
On India-China border issue, Army Chief General MM Naravane said that the situation is under control. He said, "I would like to assure everyone that entire situation along our borders with China is under control. We are having a series of talks which started with Corps Commander level talks and has...