Leicester City icon Andy King to leave club this summer

Leicester Mercury Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Leicester City icon Andy King to leave club this summerAfter a 16-year association with Leicester City, 378 appearances, 62 goals, and titles in the top-three tiers, Andy King will say goodbye to the King Power Stadium this summer.
