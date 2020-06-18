Leicester City icon Andy King to leave club this summer
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () After a 16-year association with Leicester City, 378 appearances, 62 goals, and titles in the top-three tiers, Andy King will say goodbye to the King Power Stadium this summer.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodwin joins Larry King on PoliticKING to talk about her call to end the city's shutdown despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, the mayor responds to that controversial interview..
Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 11:46Published
Tweets about this
Chris Jones End of an era. What a player! https://t.co/QZV9HN5qfI 9 minutes ago
Jon Jo Jones RT @LiveLCFC: King leaves #LCFC as the club's 10th-highest appearance-maker, the club's all-time leading midfield goalscorer, and the only… 9 minutes ago
LCFC Live King leaves #LCFC as the club's 10th-highest appearance-maker, the club's all-time leading midfield goalscorer, and… https://t.co/EP9oNc4rwx 21 minutes ago