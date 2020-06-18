Leicester City icon Andy King to leave club this summer Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

After a 16-year association with Leicester City, 378 appearances, 62 goals, and titles in the top-three tiers, Andy King will say goodbye to the King Power Stadium this summer. After a 16-year association with Leicester City, 378 appearances, 62 goals, and titles in the top-three tiers, Andy King will say goodbye to the King Power Stadium this summer. 👓 View full article

