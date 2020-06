'He was batting out of position': Gary Kirsten reveals WHY Sachin Tendulkar wanted to quit cricket in 2007 Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

It was in November 2013 when Tendulkar officially retired, finishing his career as the most prolific run-getter in both Tests and ODIs in world cricket. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Sachin wanted to give up cricket in 2007: Kirsten Former South Africa cricketer Gary Kirsten has jogged down memory lane and recalled his time as the coach of Team India and his relationship with legendary...

IndiaTimes 21 hours ago





Tweets about this