Related videos from verified sources Deloitte predicts Premier League clubs will lose £1bn revenue this season



Premier League clubs are set for a loss of £1billion in revenue in their 2019-20 accounts due to the coronavirus pandemic, financial services firm Deloitte has predicted. Deloitte says the top-flight.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 1 week ago Fixtures confirmed as Premier League nears return



After the government confirmed that top level sport can return after June 1, the Premier League has voted for a June 17 restart. If there are no other setbacks, Project Restart is now set to come into.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published 2 weeks ago Project Restart – What is the current state of play as the Premier League’s return draws nearer?



The Premier League is set to restart on June 17 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and on Thursday clubs gathered again to discuss some of the key issues which need resolving. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this