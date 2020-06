Canadian wheelchair basketball player ruled ineligible to compete at Tokyo 2020 Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Four-time Canadian Paralympian and two-time Paralympic gold medallist David Eng has been ruled ineligible to compete at Tokyo 2020. The decision came down on Thursday as a result of the athlete eligibility reassessment process conducted by the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this