Saudi wealth fund PIF buys 2.32% stake in Jio Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Reliance Industries Ltd said it has sold a 2.32 per cent stake in its digital unit to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund for Rs 11,367 crore, taking the cumulative fund raising to about Rs 1.16 lakh crore in two months. Starting with Facebook Inc on April 22, Reliance has sold almost 25% of equity in Jio Platforms. 👓 View full article

