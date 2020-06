Alfred Williams doesn't want Mike Gundy fired, but he wants apology for alleged 1989 racial slur Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Alfred Williams — then a standout linebacker for Colorado — said Mike Gundy called him the N-word during a 41-17 win in 1989 at Oklahoma State.

