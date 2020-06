Stradivarius secures Gold Cup hat-trick with victory at Royal Ascot Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Frankie Dettori, on board Stradivarius, took Gold Cup glory at Royal Ascot to seal a stunning victory and write its name into the flat racing history books Frankie Dettori, on board Stradivarius, took Gold Cup glory at Royal Ascot to seal a stunning victory and write its name into the flat racing history books 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Royal Ascot: Kew Gardens ruled out of Gold Cup Kew Gardens, who was set to be the main challenger to favourite Stradivarius, is ruled out of the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

BBC Sport 6 days ago Also reported by • Daily Star



Tweets about this