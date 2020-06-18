Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant believes Kendrick Perkins is “selling out” to LeBron

FOX Sports Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant believes Kendrick Perkins is “selling out” to LeBronThe online feud between Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant continued yesterday, after Perk called Kyrie’s push to cancel the rest of the NBA season a quote “distraction” and later added that even calling Kyrie a bird brain would be giving him too much credit. This led K-D to fire back and call Perkins a quote "sell out" in an Instagram comment. Hear why Skip Bayless thinks that Kevin Durant believes Kendrick Perkins is "selling out" to LeBron James.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant believes Kendrick Perkins is

Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant believes Kendrick Perkins is "selling out" to LeBron 04:46

 The online feud between Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant continued yesterday, after Perk called Kyrie’s push to cancel the rest of the NBA season a quote “distraction” and later added that even calling Kyrie a bird brain would be giving him too much credit. This led K-D to fire back and call...

Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: Kevin Durant is the last guy in the NBA who can call someone a sellout [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Kevin Durant is the last guy in the NBA who can call someone a sellout

Kevin Durant recently called Kendrick Perkins a sellout after Perkins criticized Kyrie Irving's 'lack of leadership.' Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks KD is the last person in the NBA to call someone out..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:28Published
Shannon Sharpe: Despite Bill Russell throwing his hat in the ring, LeBron is still the best athlete of all-time [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Despite Bill Russell throwing his hat in the ring, LeBron is still the best athlete of all-time

LeBron may be an incredible athlete, but 86-year-old Bill Russell wants everyone to know he was a freak of nature himself back in the day. After Kendrick Perkins called LeBron quote “the most..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:24Published
Chris Broussard: Kyrie Irving has recognized the power that black athletes have in society [Video]

Chris Broussard: Kyrie Irving has recognized the power that black athletes have in society

Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss Kyrie Irving. Kyrie is reportedly against the NBA season resuming in Orlando. In a conference call, Kyrie said that quote, “something..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:10Published

Tweets about this