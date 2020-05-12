MLB roundtable: What's the ideal number of teams for baseball's postseason?



Related videos from verified sources Released Mets Prospect Andrew Church Expresses Frustration With Team’s Addition Of Tim Tebow, ‘Toxic’ Culture



The New York Mets were among several teams that released minor leaguers on Thursday as Major League Baseball looks to cut down the number of MiLB teams associated with each franchise. Katie Johnston.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:37 Published 3 weeks ago MLB Proposes 82-Game Season Beginning in Early July



MLB Proposes 82-Game Season Beginning in Early July On May 11, Major League Baseball formalized its plan to play an 82-game season, the shortest season since the late 1870s. Games would be hosted.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:17 Published on May 12, 2020

Tweets about this