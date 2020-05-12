MLB roundtable: What's the ideal number of teams for baseball's postseason?

Released Mets Prospect Andrew Church Expresses Frustration With Team’s Addition Of Tim Tebow, ‘Toxic’ Culture
The New York Mets were among several teams that released minor leaguers on Thursday as Major League Baseball looks to cut down the number of MiLB teams associated with each franchise. Katie Johnston..
MLB Proposes 82-Game Season Beginning in Early July
MLB Proposes 82-Game Season
Beginning in Early July On May 11, Major League Baseball formalized its
plan to play an 82-game season,
the shortest season since the late 1870s. Games would be hosted..