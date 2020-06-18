Global  

Mark Clattenburg explains who was to blame for wrongly denying Sheffield United a goal against Aston Villa

talkSPORT Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Mark Clattenburg says VAR should have been used to help Michael Oliver at Villa Park on Wednesday. Aston Villa were fortunate to escape going a goal down just before half time of their clash against Sheffield United after Orjan Nyland dragged the whole of the ball over his own goal line. Some of the Blades […]
