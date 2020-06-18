|
Jose Mourinho heaps praise on Manchester United star Marcus Rashford: ‘The 18-year-old I first met is now a man’
Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho has become the latest name to congratulate Marcus Rashford for his work to ensure children receive free school meals during the summer. Rashford has made himself a hero during the lockdown period – as well as successfully forcing a government U-turn, he’s started a charity that has raised £20million and helped feed 2.8m […]
