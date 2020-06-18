Global  

Jose Mourinho heaps praise on Manchester United star Marcus Rashford: ‘The 18-year-old I first met is now a man’

talkSPORT Thursday, 18 June 2020
Jose Mourinho has become the latest name to congratulate Marcus Rashford for his work to ensure children receive free school meals during the summer. Rashford has made himself a hero during the lockdown period – as well as successfully forcing a government U-turn, he’s started a charity that has raised £20million and helped feed 2.8m […]
News video: All you need to know from the June 16 coronavirus briefing

All you need to know from the June 16 coronavirus briefing 01:19

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new trial for a successful drug against coronavirus and he praised Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford for his campaign to get free meals for schoolchildren in the summer.

