Related videos from verified sources India-China major general-level talks begin after violent faceoff in Galwan Valley | Oneindia News



Chinese businesses are set to lose contracts in the Indian Railway and telecom as India plans economic assault on neighbour after Galwan Valley violence; India-China major general level talks held.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:01 Published 11 hours ago 'No formal plans': White House Press Secretary on Trump mediating India-China Border issue



On being asked whether US President Donald Trump will mediate between India and China, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on June 17 said, "No formal plans on that." On June 16, at least 20.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01 Published 19 hours ago LAC talks: Military commanders of India-China meet to defuse border tension | Oneindia News



The commanders of India and China’s militaries talk today in an effort to resolve the tense situation along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh; With 9,887 fresh cases, the Covid-19 tally in India.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:43 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this