Skip Bayless: Panthers leaving Cam off of their GOAT poll suggests there is bad blood

FOX Sports Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Skip Bayless: Panthers leaving Cam off of their GOAT poll suggests there is bad bloodIn a Twitter poll yesterday, the Panthers asked fans to choose the franchise GOAT, listing only Luke Kuechly, Julius Peppers and Steve Smith. A glaring omission from that poll is Cam Newton, the franchise’s all-time passing leader and 2015 NFL MVP, who led Carolina to their second Super Bowl appearance. Hear why Skip Bayless believes there is bad blood between the Panthers and Cam Newton
News video: Skip Bayless: Panthers leaving Cam off of their GOAT poll suggests there is bad blood

Skip Bayless: Panthers leaving Cam off of their GOAT poll suggests there is bad blood 02:48

 In a Twitter poll yesterday, the Panthers asked fans to choose the franchise GOAT, listing only Luke Kuechly, Julius Peppers and Steve Smith. A glaring omission from that poll is Cam Newton, the franchise’s all-time passing leader and 2015 NFL MVP, who led Carolina to their second Super Bowl...

