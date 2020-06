Related videos from verified sources Joshua Jackson pays tribute to Jodie Turner-Smith on her first Mother's Day as a mum



New dad Joshua Jackson wrote a heartfelt note to his wife Jodie Turner-Smith to mark International Mother's Day on Sunday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published on May 11, 2020 Duchess Meghan's ex-husband Trevor Engelson expecting first child with wife



The Duchess of Sussex's ex-husband Trevor Engelson - who she married in 2011 after almost a decade together - has revealed his wife Tracey is pregnant with their first child. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:05 Published on April 30, 2020 Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger reporteldy expecting baby



Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly preparing to welcome their first child together. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published on April 27, 2020

Tweets about this