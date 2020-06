Marner knows Leafs in for tough series with Blue Jackets Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Provided that medical and safety conditions allow, it's hoped NHL training camps will begin July 10 followed by the resumption of the pandemic-delayed campaign featuring a 24-team format that would see the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Columbus Blue Jackets in a best-of-five qualifying round series. 👓 View full article

