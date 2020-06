JP RT @NBCS49ers: BREAKING: 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel broke his foot during a workout in Nashville and is having surgery Thursday https://… 1 minute ago Josh Dubow RT @AP_NFL: San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is undergoing surgery after breaking a bone in his left foot during informal workouts… 1 minute ago AP NFL San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is undergoing surgery after breaking a bone in his left foot during infor… https://t.co/UljqVYpuXU 6 minutes ago Susan Wong RT @KeianaMartinTV: #49ers confirm Deebo Samuel is undergoing surgery on his left foot today. The team will have a better idea of his timet… 10 minutes ago Sporting Green Deebo Samuel, the @49ers receiver who blossomed into the team’s most consistent offensive weapon at the end of his… https://t.co/49gGdRva8Y 17 minutes ago Justin Fried RT @goldenbaysports: #49ers receiver Deebo Samuel could miss the start of the regular season after breaking his foot in a recent workout! #… 17 minutes ago SFGate Report: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel broke his foot https://t.co/Q6QGkOCXIL https://t.co/GlnwtGZfjf 18 minutes ago Golden Gate Sports #49ers receiver Deebo Samuel could miss the start of the regular season after breaking his foot in a recent workout… https://t.co/UDxTzl2gPJ 20 minutes ago