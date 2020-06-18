Global  

Andy King was always there – and he still will be

Leicester Mercury Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Andy King was always there – and he still will beOur tribute to Leicester City icon Andy King following the announcement of the long-serving midfielder's permanent departure from the king King Power Stadium on Thursday.
