Carcillo leading lawsuit against Canadian Hockey League Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Former NHL player Daniel Carcillo is leading a class-action lawsuit against the Canadian Hockey League and its member teams on behalf of players who say they were abused playing major junior hockey. Carcillo and Garrett Taylor, who played in the Western Hockey League from 2008-10, filed a statement of claim Thursday with […]