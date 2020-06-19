Ranji: Kerala happy to have S Sreesanth back if he proves fitness Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Tainted former India pacer S Sreesanth will be considered for selection in the Kerala cricket team provided he proves fitness after his BCCI ban ends in September, state team coach Tinu Yohannan said on Thursday. Sreesanth, 37, was banned for life by the BCCI in August 2013 for his alleged involvement in the IPL spot-fixing... 👓 View full article

