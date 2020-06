Bournemouth v Crystal Palace: Why Wilfried Zaha is at a career crossroads - Jermaine Jenas Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

There are few scarier sights for defenders than Wilfried Zaha running at them but playing for Crystal Palace does not show off his ability to the full, says MOTD pundit Jermaine Jenas. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Is Zaha about to find himself stuck at a career crossroads? There are few scarier sights for defenders than Wilfried Zaha running at them but playing for Crystal Palace does not show off his ability to the full, says MOTD...

BBC News 1 week ago





Tweets about this