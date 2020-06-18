Global  

Live: 380,532 total cases in India, 163,248 active

IndiaTimes Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
India saw another record for highest number of Covid cases in a day, 13,586, that took the country's total to 380,532. Chennai has been put under another spell of total lockdown till June 30, along with 3 other districts, to curb the spread of the virus. Stay with TOI for live updates.
