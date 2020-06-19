Norwich City vs Southampton, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch



Related videos from verified sources Players take a knee as Premier League restarts



Premier League players, including champions Manchester City, takle a knee before kickoff in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:19 Published 20 hours ago COVID-19: CM Yogi holds meeting with Team 11 in Lucknow



Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with Team 11 officials in the state capital Lucknow on June 18. Yogi Adityanath has formed a team of 11 IAS officers, named Team 11, to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published 21 hours ago Guardiola pleased with City’s performance after lengthy lay-off



Pep Guardiola was pleased by Manchester City’s roaring return to action against Arsenal after the lengthy coronavirus suspension. It had been 101 days since the Manchester derby defeat at Old.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this