Rohit Sharma is my role model, he is real match-winner: Haider Ali

Mid-Day Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Pakistan batsman Haider Ali, who earned his maiden call-up for the England tour, on Thursday said India swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma is his role model because he finishes off the game and he is a real match-winner. Ali has played for the Pakistan U19 team and had an outstanding 2019-20 season, following which he earned an...
