Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tottenham Hotspur's predicted XI: We predict Jose Mourinho's starting XI as they return to action against Manchester United in the Premier League

Shoot Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur’s predicted XI: We predict Jose Mourinho’s starting XI as they return to action against Manchester United in the Premier League. Spurs go up against United this evening, as both teams return to action following the extended Coronavirus break which halted the Premier League for 100 days. The games is significant for both clubs […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Spurs v Man United

Premier League match preview: Spurs v Man United 01:13

 Tottenham's Jose Mourinho and Man United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both look ahead to their Premier League clash on June 19.

Related videos from verified sources

Jose expecting 'special' return vs Man Utd [Video]

Jose expecting 'special' return vs Man Utd

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says the return to Premier League action on Friday against his former team Manchester United will bring a special feeling.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:07Published
Solskjaer speaks of pride in Marcus Rashford’s campaign for free school meals [Video]

Solskjaer speaks of pride in Marcus Rashford’s campaign for free school meals

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is immensely proud of Marcus Rashford’s work during the lockdown, saying the England forward’s help in improving children’s lives is more..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Jose: Kane will start against Man Utd [Video]

Jose: Kane will start against Man Utd

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has confirmed club captain Harry Kane will start against Manchester United on Friday Night Football.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Man United

 Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to earn a point against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Friday night. The Red Devils will be looking to...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Football.london

Tottenham won’t catch Manchester United in Premier League table if they don’t beat Red Devils in first game back, says Tim Sherwood

 Tim Sherwood believes Tottenham must beat Manchester United in their first Premier League game back if they want to finish in the top four. Top division football...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Football.london

Man Utd star Luke Shaw sends warning to Jose Mourinho ahead of Tottenham clash

Man Utd star Luke Shaw sends warning to Jose Mourinho ahead of Tottenham clash Tottenham host Manchester United on Friday as they return to Premier League action, and Luke Shaw has warned former boss Jose Mourinho, who he has history with,...
Daily Star


Tweets about this

AlasdairGold

Alasdair Gold With seemingly so many options yet Mourinho suggesting they've got various players with knocks, tonight's team migh… https://t.co/LXAZJAPrqc 1 hour ago