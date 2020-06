Related videos from verified sources Jamie Foxx confirms Mike Tyson biopic is moving forward



Jamie Foxx has confirmed the "ball is rolling" on his Mike Tyson biopic, and he has started an intense training regime to get into shape. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:39 Published 3 hours ago Dreamgirls movie (2006) - Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy



Dreamgirls movie trailer (2006) - Plot synopsis: A trio of black female soul singers cross over to the pop charts in the early 1960s, facing their own personal struggles along the way. Starring:.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:34 Published 1 week ago Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum attend George Floyd memorial service



Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum sat side-by-side as they paid their respects to George Floyd at this memorial service in Texas on Tuesday (09.06.20), where Ne-You fought back the tears as he performed an.. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:41 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Jamie Foxx to Play Mike Tyson in an Upcoming Biopic Jamie Foxx is opening up about his upcoming biopic about boxer Mike Tyson. The 52-year-old Oscar-winning actor, who won his Academy Award for his performance in...

Just Jared 12 hours ago





Tweets about this news.com.au Jamie Foxx packed on the muscle to play the role of Mike Tyson 👀🥊 https://t.co/QEoN08obQS 2 hours ago