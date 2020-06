Eddie Howe offers blunt assessment of Ryan Fraser’s situation Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has confirmed that wantaway winger Ryan Fraser has played his last game for the club.



The post Eddie Howe offers blunt assessment of Ryan Fraser’s situation appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 1 day ago Howe: Fraser not 'focused on relegation battle' 00:40 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says that he only wants players 'focused on the relegation battle' after revealing that Ryan Fraser has played his last game for the club.

