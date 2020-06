Eddie Howe gives update on David Brooks ahead of Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks is in line to feature for the first time this season against Crystal Palace, having returned to full training following an ankle injury Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks is in line to feature for the first time this season against Crystal Palace, having returned to full training following an ankle injury 👓 View full article

