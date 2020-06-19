|
|
|
Steve Bruce opens up on Newcastle’s offer to Matty Longstaff
Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce remains hopeful of tying midfielder Matty Longstaff to a new deal
The post Steve Bruce opens up on Newcastle’s offer to Matty Longstaff appeared first on teamtalk.com.
|
|
|
|
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
'Longstaff will get money if he's good enough' 01:24
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says money 'will find' Matty Longstaff if the midfielder, who has yet to accept the club's latest contract offer, proves he's good enough.
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
FA Cup match preview: Newcastle v Manchester City
A look ahead at Newcastle’s home clash with Man City. Steve Bruce has challenged Newcastle to replicate their Premier League performances against Manchester City as they bid to pull off an FA Cup..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
|
Bruce: Newcastle not safe yet
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says his side aren't safe from Premier League relegation yet despite having moved 12 points clear of the bottom three with a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on..
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:01Published
|
Bruce: Healthy Carroll in contract talks
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says the club have begun talks over a new contract with striker Andy Carroll, who is 'fit and healthy' according to the Magpies boss.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:33Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|