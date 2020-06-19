Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Steve Bruce opens up on Newcastle’s offer to Matty Longstaff

Team Talk Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce remains hopeful of tying midfielder Matty Longstaff to a new deal

The post Steve Bruce opens up on Newcastle’s offer to Matty Longstaff appeared first on teamtalk.com.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Longstaff will get money if he's good enough'

'Longstaff will get money if he's good enough' 01:24

 Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says money 'will find' Matty Longstaff if the midfielder, who has yet to accept the club's latest contract offer, proves he's good enough.

Related videos from verified sources

FA Cup match preview: Newcastle v Manchester City [Video]

FA Cup match preview: Newcastle v Manchester City

A look ahead at Newcastle’s home clash with Man City. Steve Bruce has challenged Newcastle to replicate their Premier League performances against Manchester City as they bid to pull off an FA Cup..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
Bruce: Newcastle not safe yet [Video]

Bruce: Newcastle not safe yet

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says his side aren't safe from Premier League relegation yet despite having moved 12 points clear of the bottom three with a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:01Published
Bruce: Healthy Carroll in contract talks [Video]

Bruce: Healthy Carroll in contract talks

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says the club have begun talks over a new contract with striker Andy Carroll, who is 'fit and healthy' according to the Magpies boss.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Matty Longstaff: Newcastle have offered midfielder a 'fantastic' deal, says Steve Bruce

 Newcastle offer midfielder Matty Longstaff a "fantastic deal" and are "desperate" for him to stay at the club, says manager Steve Bruce.
BBC Sport Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

Steve Bruce admits to ongoing concern over Matty Longstaff's Newcastle contract

Steve Bruce admits to ongoing concern over Matty Longstaff's Newcastle contract Newcastle want Matty Longstaff to commit his long-term future to the club but Steve Bruce knows the Magpies may lose the midfielder this summer as contract...
Daily Star


Tweets about this