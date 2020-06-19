Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ryan Fraser Has Played His Last Game For Bournemouth – Eddie Howe (Video)

SoccerNews.com Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that winger Ryan Fraser, who has refused to sign an extension on his expiring contract, won’t be involved in the team’s nine remaining games of the season. 🚨 BREAKING 🚨 🗣"I think it's been clear that Ryan wasn't going to sign a new contract with us, he has now […]

The post Ryan Fraser Has Played His Last Game For Bournemouth – Eddie Howe (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Howe: Fraser not 'focused on relegation battle'

Howe: Fraser not 'focused on relegation battle' 00:40

 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says that he only wants players 'focused on the relegation battle' after revealing that Ryan Fraser has played his last game for the club.

Related news from verified sources

Ryan Fraser: Bournemouth winger has played last game for club, says Eddie Howe

 Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has played his last game for the club, says manager Eddie Howe.
BBC Sport

Eddie Howe offers blunt assessment of Ryan Fraser’s situation

 Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has confirmed that wantaway winger Ryan Fraser has played his last game for the club. The post Eddie Howe offers blunt assessment...
Team Talk

Ryan Fraser will NOT play for Bournemouth again, manager Eddie Howe confirms

 Ryan Fraser has played his final game for Bournemouth, manager Eddie Howe has revealed. Fraser, 26, recently turned down a short-term contract extension to see...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

felmaestro29

Fel!x Senyange RT @BenDinnery: Ryan Fraser has played his last game for the club. Refused to sign a short-term contract extension and is no longer trainin… 2 minutes ago

shaunwillo90

Shaun Williams RT @BBCSport: "This isn't the end that we wanted for him or that I know he wanted," Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has played his last gam… 3 minutes ago

Maanjrrr

Gaurang Manjrekar Eddie Howe says Ryan Fraser has played his last game for Bournemouth https://t.co/p0sK9OE4fq https://t.co/dfPxqsBlso 6 minutes ago

bbcfoot

BBC Football News Ryan Fraser: Bournemouth winger has played last game for club, says Eddie Howe: https://t.co/Lht23DexMO 15 minutes ago

Leshowww

Àyìnlá Fújì Rópòpò RT @TheCherries_com: 🗣"I think it's been clear that Ryan wasn't going to sign a new contract with us, he has now played his last game for t… 17 minutes ago

bbcprem

BBC Premier League PREM: Ryan Fraser: Bournemouth winger has played last game for club, says Eddie Howe https://t.co/yjYb5M1f55 28 minutes ago

AFCB_Stu

Stuart Palmer RT @TomBarclay_: Eddie Howe says Ryan Fraser has played his last game for Bournemouth. He won't be involved in the final few games before h… 31 minutes ago

FitbaFanatics

FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @BBCSportsound: Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser has played last game for club, says manager Eddie Howe https://t.co/SAYExPDCZj 35 minutes ago